Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. The numbers were weak, with revenues of US$2.8m coming in 12% short of analyst estimates. Statutory losses were US$0.13 per share, 4.0% larger than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:VUZI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Vuzix's four analysts is for revenues of US$17.2m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 85% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 43% to US$0.42. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$18.2m and losses of US$0.38 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Vuzix after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The analysts lifted their price target 9.3% to US$6.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Vuzix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Vuzix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 85% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vuzix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Vuzix analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Vuzix that we have uncovered.

