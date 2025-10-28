VusionGroup (SRBEF) Price Target Increased by 12.97% to 341.34

The average one-year price target for VusionGroup (OTCPK:SRBEF) has been revised to $341.34 / share. This is an increase of 12.97% from the prior estimate of $302.14 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $318.35 to a high of $373.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.49% from the latest reported closing price of $158.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in VusionGroup. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 34.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRBEF is 0.32%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 1,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 576K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBEF by 22.77% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 434K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBEF by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBEF by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBEF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRBEF by 22.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

