VUSB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.08, changing hands as high as $49.16 per share. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $48.68 per share, with $49.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.