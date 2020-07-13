Vulgar Crypto Index (Rhymes With ‘Bitcoin’) Hits All-Time High
An index of 50 low-capitalization cryptocurrencies, the so-called Shitcoin Index, is up 114% so far this year. Launched in 2019 by FTX, the index was trading at an all-time high of $1,065 Monday after making all-time highs for the past three consecutive trading days.Â
- The novel futures product has outperformed bitcoin by 88 percentage points this year.
- Wednesday marked the first trading day the index closed above $1,000.
- September futures continue to trade in mild backwardation (at a discount) to perpetual futures.
- Daily trading volumes are low, staying below $10 million for the past month, but open interest, or the total value of contracts not yet settled, grew 43% over the past week, according to CoinGecko data.
- âOver the past month the âRobinhood Rallyâ seems to have made its way into crypto, with popular and /or lower-cap coins running up while their respective market leaders stay quiet,â said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, the exchange that launched the index futures in August 2019.
- The index includes 50 low-cap cryptocurrencies including grin, theta, bitcoin gold, nano and ardor.
Related Stories
- FTX Is Building Lots of Sophisticated Markets Few Traders Use
- Liquidity on Bitcoin Perpetuals Exchange FTX Catches Up to Industry Leader BitMEX
- FTX Releases COMP Derivatives to Keep Up With DeFi Frenzy
- Stablecoin Supply Breaks $10B as Traders Demand Dollars Over Bitcoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.