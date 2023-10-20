News & Insights

US Markets
VMC

Vulcan's Mexico mine to be decreed nature reserve if compensation talks fail, president says

Credit: REUTERS/PAOLA CHIOMANTE

October 20, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail from conference

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The land where a mine owned by U.S. construction company Vulcan Materials VMC.Nis located in Mexico will become a nature reserve by decree if the firm does not accept the government's offer to buy the firm out, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

The president has accused Vulcan, which extracts limestone in southern Mexico, of environmental damage, which the company denies.

"If there's no answer from (Vulcan), if they don't want to help, that will be the decision," Lopez Obrador said. "It will simply be declared a nature reserve by decree."

The president added that Mexico was offering 6 billion pesos ($328.32 million) to 7 billion pesos ($383.04 million) for the land.

"A court ruling will give them 6 billion, 7 billion pesos and we'll issue the decree to allocate the whole area to environmental protection. Nothing will be able to be built," he added.

($1 = 18.2750 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.