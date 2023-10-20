Vulcan's Mexico mine to be decreed nature reserve if compensation talks fail, president says

Updates with additional detail from conference

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The land where a mine owned by U.S. construction company Vulcan Materials VMC.Nis located in Mexico will become a nature reserve by decree if the firm does not accept the government's offer to buy the firm out, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

The president has accused Vulcan, which extracts limestone in southern Mexico, of environmental damage, which the company denies.

"If there's no answer from (Vulcan), if they don't want to help, that will be the decision," Lopez Obrador said. "It will simply be declared a nature reserve by decree."

The president added that Mexico was offering 6 billion pesos ($328.32 million) to 7 billion pesos ($383.04 million) for the land.

"A court ruling will give them 6 billion, 7 billion pesos and we'll issue the decree to allocate the whole area to environmental protection. Nothing will be able to be built," he added.

($1 = 18.2750 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

