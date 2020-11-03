Vulcan (VMC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vulcan Materials Company VMC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.9% and 1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings improved 8.1% but revenues decreased 0.4%.



Vulcan’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with the average surprise being 6.5%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share has been downwardly revised by 0.6% over the past 30 days to $1.63. This indicates a decrease of 3% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Vulcan is expected to have generated lower earnings and revenues on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, given weakness in non-residential construction activities and reduced state DOT spending. Also, headwinds from California wildfires and wetter weather in the Southern United States are expected to reflect on third-quarter results. Its business and earnings are sensitive to changes in construction spending, particularly housing and public construction in the Southeast, Texas, and California. Also, Vulcan has a sizable presence in the South.



Notably, publicly-funded construction accounts for significant part (approximately 45-55%) of Vulcan’s total aggregate shipments. The Aggregates business (including crushed stone, sand and gravel, and sand and other aggregates) has been a major contributor to revenue growth. The slowing of highway contract awards, difficult comparisons, uncertainty around state DOTs funding and soft non-residential housing activity are expected to have weighed on its third-quarter earnings.



Nonetheless, efforts to enhance operational excellence, acquisition synergies and cost-control measures are expected to have aided the bottom line to some extent. While volumes are likely to have been pressured, aggregates unit margins are expected to have improved, given higher prices and lower diesel fuel costs.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vulcan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -0.31%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vulcan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and holds a Zacks Rank #2.



Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

