Vulcan (VMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Vulcan Materials (VMC) reported revenue of $2.01 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.35, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted) : $21 compared to the $20.82 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $21 compared to the $20.82 average estimate based on four analysts. Unit shipments - Aggregates : 60,100 KTon versus 61,514.03 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 60,100 KTon versus 61,514.03 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Unit shipments - Asphalt mix : 4,000 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,062.6 KTon.

: 4,000 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,062.6 KTon. Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete : 900 KCuYd compared to the 1,010.08 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 900 KCuYd compared to the 1,010.08 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts. Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix : $78.80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.99.

: $78.80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.99. Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete : $180.24 versus $182.45 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $180.24 versus $182.45 estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Aggregates : $1.61 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Net sales- Concrete : $167.30 million versus $184.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change.

: $167.30 million versus $184.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change. Net sales- Asphalt : $351.20 million compared to the $353.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $351.20 million compared to the $353.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Net sales- Aggregates intersegment sales : -$117.60 million compared to the -$122.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.

: -$117.60 million compared to the -$122.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year. Gross profit- Aggregates : $528.50 million versus $551.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $528.50 million versus $551.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Gross Profit- Asphalt : $59 million compared to the $60.52 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Vulcan have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

