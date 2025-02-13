Vulcan (VMC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (VMC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.83 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vulcan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Aggregates' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Concrete' to come in at $157.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Asphalt' stands at $310.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' should come in at $21.31. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.32 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' will reach 53,380.82 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55,300 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' at 3,388.29 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,300 KTon in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach 951.63 KCuYd. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,500 KCuYd in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' to reach $80.70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.92 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' reaching $186.58. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.83 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Aggregates' of $469.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $423.90 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' will likely reach $42.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.30 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Concrete' will reach $5.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.40 million.



Vulcan shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

