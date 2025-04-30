Vulcan (VMC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Vulcan Materials (VMC) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +26.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted) : $22.03 versus $21.93 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $22.03 versus $21.93 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit shipments - Aggregates : 47,800 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48,615.59 KTon.

: 47,800 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 48,615.59 KTon. Unit shipments - Asphalt mix : 2,200 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,126.28 KTon.

: 2,200 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,126.28 KTon. Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete : 900 KCuYd compared to the 1,050.74 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 900 KCuYd compared to the 1,050.74 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts. Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix : $81.32 compared to the $81.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $81.32 compared to the $81.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete : $189.38 versus $186.66 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $189.38 versus $186.66 estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Aggregates : $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Net sales- Asphalt : $208.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $197.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $208.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $197.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Net sales- Concrete : $177 million compared to the $186.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.

: $177 million compared to the $186.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year. Net sales- Aggregates intersegment sales : -$87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$86.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: -$87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$86.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Gross profit- Aggregates : $357.30 million versus $339.12 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $357.30 million versus $339.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Profit- Concrete: $3.20 million versus $4.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Vulcan have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

