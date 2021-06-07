Markets
Vulcan To Buy U.S. Concrete At $74.00/share In Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Construction aggregates producer Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) and peer U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) announced Monday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, whereby Vulcan will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of U.S. Concrete common stock for a purchase price of $74.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.294 billion.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to U.S. Concrete shareholder approval, regulatory clearance, and other customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Euless, Texas, U.S. Concrete operates in large, attractive metropolitan areas that complement Vulcan's existing footprint. It has 27 aggregates operations serving California, Texas and the Northeast, that shipped 12.6 million tons in 2020.

The acquisition of U.S. Concrete's portfolio represents a natural addition to Vulcan's business and expands Vulcan's aggregates-led business in attractive growing metropolitan areas.

The transaction also provides strategically oriented ready-mixed concrete operations that will expand Vulcan's service capabilities.

