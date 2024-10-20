News & Insights

Vulcan Steel Sees Hope Amidst Declining Revenue

October 20, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Limited reported a 13% decline in revenue to NZ$263.1 million for the September quarter of 2024, with EBITDA dropping 30% amid challenging market conditions. Despite these setbacks, the company is optimistic about future prospects due to improved business confidence following a reduction in New Zealand’s official cash rate. Vulcan has also successfully negotiated a relaxation of banking covenant thresholds to navigate potential prolonged economic recovery.

