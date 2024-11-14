News & Insights

Vulcan Steel Ltd. Strengthens Compliance Measures

November 14, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Ltd. has addressed a delay in submitting a director’s interest notice due to an administrative oversight, assuring that measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences. The company maintains that its current compliance procedures are adequate, following a review of its processes. Vulcan Steel is committed to upholding its disclosure obligations to ensure transparency with investors.

