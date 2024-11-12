Vulcan Steel Ltd. Announces Director Departure

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Ltd. has announced that Wayne Robert Boyd has ceased to be a director as of November 1, 2024. Boyd held a notable interest in the company with 7,303,688 ordinary shares through the Aoraki Partnership Trust. This change could impact investor sentiment and influence Vulcan Steel’s stock performance.

