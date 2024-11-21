Vulcan Steel Director Acquires Additional Shares

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Russell Chenu, a director and shareholder of Barratta Super Pty Ltd., acquired 13,450 ordinary shares through on-market trades. The transactions, valued at AU$99,762.5, increase his total holdings to 55,896 ordinary shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s stock performance.

