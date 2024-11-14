Vulcan Steel Announces Director’s New Share Rights

Vulcan Steel Ltd. (AU:VSL) has released an update.

Vulcan Steel Ltd. has announced a significant change in the director’s interest with Rhys Jones acquiring 321,188 performance share rights under the company’s FY25 long-term incentive plan. These rights, valued at NZ$2,380,000, are set to vest on July 1, 2027, contingent on certain conditions. This move reflects Vulcan Steel’s ongoing strategy to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

