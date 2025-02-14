Vulcan to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Vulcan Materials Company VMC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18, before the opening bell.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and 1.3%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues declined 3.1% and 8.3%, respectively.



Vulcan’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on other two occasions, with an average surprise of 0.7%.

Vulcan Materials Company Price and EPS Surprise

Vulcan Materials Company price-eps-surprise | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

How Are Estimates Placed for Vulcan Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMC’s fourth-quarter earnings per share has remained unchanged at $1.76 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a rise of 20.6% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion, suggesting a 0.4% year-over-year decline.

Factors Influencing VMC’s Q4 Results

Vulcan’s fourth-quarter shipment volumes will be significantly influenced by the number of good-weather shipping days. October started slowly due to Hurricane Milton but rebounded as the month progressed. During the third-quarterearnings call the company highlighted that it remains cautiously optimistic that if favorable weather persists, shipping rates could stabilize.



Pricing should remain the bright spot. The company’s strong pricing power is attributable to its Vulcan Way of Selling discipline, which has enabled it to consistently expand cash gross profit per ton, even in quarters with declining volumes. This suggests that even if fourth-quarter volume growth remains sluggish, pricing should help support profitability.



Apart from strong pricing gains in aggregates, acceleration in infrastructure spending and accretive acquisitions are likely to have offset the headwinds. Infrastructure construction, particularly for aggregates-intensive highways, roads and streets, might have also contributed to its performance in the quarter. Vulcan sees sustained growth from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and state and local funding. Texas and California, two of its largest states, are at record levels for project lettings, and additional funding in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina is expected to support long-term public construction growth.



Private construction remains mixed, with warehouse activity remaining a headwind. However, data centers and manufacturing construction remain strong, and residential remains soft.



Moreover, its acquisition of Whitaker (closed in the second quarter) is likely to have contributed to the company’s top line in the third quarter.



Operational efficiency remains a focus, with the company continuing to implement its Vulcan Way of Operating strategies to improve plant throughput and cost control.



The Aggregates business, including crushed stone, sand and gravel and other aggregates (which accounted for 78.5% of total third-quarter revenues), has been a major contributor to top-line growth. Our model suggests that net sales from the Aggregates segment will grow 4.9% to $1.48 billion from a year ago. We also predict Aggregates volumes to decline 6% but Aggregates price is likely to grow 11.6% in the quarter.



Our model suggests net sales from the Asphalt Mix segment (which accounted for 19% of total revenues in the third quarter) to be $309 million, indicating 7.9% growth from a year ago. We also predict volumes for the Asphalt Mix unit to grow 3% year over year and price to increase 4.7% year over year.



We also anticipate revenues from the Concrete segment (which accounted for 8.7% of total revenues in the third quarter) to decline 40.8% to $151.5 million from a year ago. We also predict Concrete volumes to decline 46.7% year over year but Concrete prices to grow 7% year over year.



Meanwhile, higher cost inflation, the shortage of skilled labor and rising wage costs are expected to have affected VMC’s fourth-quarter margins to some extent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for VMC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vulcan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: VMC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BLD reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1%. The company’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 8.3%.



Dycom Industries DY has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DY’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 15.2%. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.6%.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



PWR’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 29.4% year over year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.