Vulcan to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect This Season

Vulcan Materials Company VMC is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 29, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Also, year over year, both the metrics grew 35% and 7.4%, respectively.



Vulcan’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, with an average surprise of 0.6%.

How are Estimates Placed for VMC Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has declined to $2.50 from $2.65 over the past 30 days. However, the estimated figure reflects an improvement of 2% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for total revenues is pegged at $2.16 billion, indicating 2.5% year-over-year growth.

Vulcan Materials Company Price and EPS Surprise

Vulcan Materials Company price-eps-surprise | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

Factors Likely to Shape Vulcan’s Q2 Results

Revenues



During the second quarter, Vulcan’s top-line performance is expected to have gained on the back of increasing public construction demand, mainly for highway, street and bridge projects, alongside growing momentum in private nonresidential activities. These market tailwinds are likely to have boosted aggregates volume growth. Moreover, the acquisition of the southern Colorado and Dallas-Fort Worth operations of Brannan Sand & Gravel, LLC, is also likely to have added to revenue scale. Backlogs in both public and private projects gave better visibility, creating a strong pipeline of demand to support top-line expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Aggregates (78.2% of the first quarter of 2026 total revenues) and Asphalt mix (11.6% of the first quarter of 2026 total revenues) business segments is pegged at $1.76 billion and $375 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 1.6%, respectively. In the second quarter, we expect unit shipment volume for Aggregates to increase year over year to 60,054 tons from 59,300 tons, while for Asphalt mix the same is anticipated to decline to 3,742 tons from 3,900 tons.



Conversely, the consensus estimate for revenues from the Concrete (10.1% of the first quarter of 2026 total revenues) business segment is pegged at $182 million, indicating a 17.6% downturn year over year. The recently divested ready-mixed concrete operations in California are expected to have resulted in the segment losing revenue and volume contribution as the divested assets leave the portfolio.



The Zacks model expects unit shipment volume for Concrete to tumble year over year to 1,065 tons from 1,200 tons.



Earnings & Margin Trends



Vulcan’s bottom line is likely to have gained from its intent focus on two strategic disciplines, the Vulcan Way of Selling and the Vulcan Way of Operating. Through these initiatives, the company is likely to maintain operational excellence while maintaining work value. Although cost inflation and ongoing geopolitical risks are concerning, VMC’s aim at maintaining stable pricing and a favorable mix is expected to have aided the quarter’s bottom-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross profit from the Aggregates business segment is pegged at $568 million, reflecting year-over-year growth from $560 million. However, the consensus mark for gross profit from the Asphalt and Concrete business segments reflects year-over-year declines of 15.9% to $47.94 million and 2.4% to $8.3 million, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for VMC

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Vulcan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it is not the case this time around.



VMC's Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.89%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



VMC's Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Amentum’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.