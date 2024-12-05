Vulcan Minerals Initiates New Drilling Program

Vulcan Minerals (TSE:VUL) has released an update.

Vulcan Minerals Inc. has initiated a drilling program at the McNeilly zone of its Colchester property to explore copper-gold deposits, following promising results from recent surveys. Additionally, exploration efforts at the Carbonear project have extended mineralized intervals, boosting the potential for future discoveries.

