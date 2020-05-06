Vulcan Materials Withdraws Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), a producer of construction aggregates, said, due to the uncertainty in aggregates demand, it is withdrawing the company's previous financial guidance for 2020.

First quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share increased to $0.47 from $0.46, prior year. Revenues were $1.05 billion compared to $996.5 million, last year. Aggregates shipments were 1 percent lower than the prior year's strong first quarter, the company said.

Tom Hill, CEO, said, "Our first quarter earnings improved across all segments and were in line with our expectations, despite wet weather in certain key markets in the Southeast and Southwest. We experienced minimal financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter."

