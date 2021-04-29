Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vulcan Materials Company VMC is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1% and 3.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues both decreased 0.9%.



Vulcan Materials’ earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters and missed the same on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 8.6%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 41 cents. This indicates a decrease of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, suggesting a 3.5% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Vulcan Materials is expected to have generated lower earnings and revenues on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, given weather-induced lower shipments and higher diesel fuel costs.



Similar to the other aggregates and cement producers, Vulcan Materials is expected to have witnessed weather-related woes in the first quarter, primarily in Texas. Hence, inclement weather conditions in February may have been a headwind. Also, inflation from hydrocarbon, insurance and labor might have added to the negatives.



Nonetheless, strong residential construction activity is likely to have supported the company’s top line. Higher spending from a number of states that it serves is likely to have aided the company’s revenues. The Aggregates business (including crushed stone, sand and gravel, along with other aggregates) has been a major contributor to revenue growth.



Also, efforts to enhance operational excellence, acquisition synergies and cost-control measures are expected to have aided the bottom line to some extent.

Other Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales from the Aggregates segment (accounting for 81% of total revenues) is pegged at $823 million, indicating a decrease from $868 million a year ago.



The consensus mark for net sales from the Concrete segment (accounting for 8% of total revenues) is $91 million, suggesting a decline from $95 million a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same from the Asphalt Mix segment (17% of total revenues) is pegged at $134 million, indicating fall from $140 million a year ago.



The consensus mark for Calcium segment’s net sales is $2 million, suggesting a decrease from $2.03 million a year ago.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vulcan Materials this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +3.70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



