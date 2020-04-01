Vulcan Materials (VMC) Surges: Stock Moves 6% Higher

Vulcan Materials Company VMC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $76.61 –$134.73 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Vulcan Materials currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Vulcan Materials Company Price

Vulcan Materials Company price | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

Investors interested in the Building Products – Concrete and Aggregates industry may consider Forterra, Inc. FRTA, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.