Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.58, changing hands as high as $169.85 per share. Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMC's low point in its 52 week range is $137.54 per share, with $197.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.20. The VMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

