Vulcan Materials (VMC) Price Target Increased by 9.16% to 274.42

The average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been revised to 274.42 / share. This is an increase of 9.16% from the prior estimate of 251.39 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from the latest reported closing price of 257.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 146,787K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,667K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 33.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,641K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,713K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 88.59% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,411K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 44.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,135K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

