Vulcan Materials (VMC) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Vulcan Materials said on February 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $186.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.89% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $208.18. The forecasts range from a low of $159.58 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from its latest reported closing price of $186.06.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is $7,996MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual EPS is $6.77, an increase of 51.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.31%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 147,682K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,954K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,782K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,557K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 42.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,097K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,886K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 85.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,757K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

