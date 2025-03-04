Vulcan Materials Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $299.0, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $286.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.12%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vulcan Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Buy $287.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $295.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $286.00 $269.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $295.00 $298.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $301.00 $325.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vulcan Materials's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vulcan Materials's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vulcan Materials analyst ratings.

Delving into Vulcan Materials's Background

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Financial Insights: Vulcan Materials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VMC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.