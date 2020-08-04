Vulcan Materials Says Not Reinstating FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC),a producer of construction aggregates, said it is not reinstating its full-year earnings guidance at this time as the coronavirus pandemic's effect on demand and the broader economy remains unclear.

"The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases could impact the progress made so far if new restrictions on economic activity are put in place. We believe this uncertainty could continue to weigh on construction activity in the second half of the year, making it difficult to predict the level and timing of shipments. We are continuously reviewing our operating plans to ensure an effective response to demand shifts," said Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

