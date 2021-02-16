Vulcan Materials Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share of $1.07 compared to $1.08, a year ago. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million, up 4 percent despite a 1 percent decline in total revenues.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $1.18 billion compared to $1.19 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.16 billion, for the quarter.

The company projects 2021 adjusted EBITDA will range between $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion.

