Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Vulcan Materials Company VMC posted solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The quarter’s results reflect aggregates volume and pricing growth, commercial discipline and operating efficiencies. However, significant energy-related inflation and disruptive weather partly offset these benefits. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton increased to $12.02 from $11.88 in the year-ago quarter.



VMC stock gained 2.2% during today’s pre-market trading hours following its earnings release.

VMC's Q2 Earnings & Revenues

VMC reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share in the second quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 by 3.6%. The figure increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share.

Vulcan Materials Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vulcan Materials Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

Quarterly revenues were $2.16 billion, up 2.5% year over year and slightly ahead of the consensus mark. Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons, supported by healthy public construction activity and large projects despite weather-related disruptions in certain markets.

VMC Delivers Resilient Profitability

Profitability remained resilient despite elevated energy costs. Gross profit was $625.5 million compared with $625.2 million a year ago. Operating earnings declined 3.3% year over year to $455.5 million. Net earnings attributable to Vulcan increased to $323.4 million from $320.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.9% to $654 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 30.3% from 31.4%. Approximately $40 million of energy-related inflation tied to higher oil prices weighed on earnings, partly offsetting benefits from pricing and operating execution.

Vulcan Tightens Cost Structure as SAG Leverages

Below-the-line discipline continued to support results. Selling, administrative and general (SA&G) expenses were $141.3 million, down from $144.5 million in the prior-year quarter. SA&G, as a percentage of revenues, improved year over year to 6.6% from 6.9%, reflecting continued leverage of the company's overhead cost structure.



The company recorded an $11.3 million loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses versus a $1.2 million gain a year ago. Other operating expense, net, increased to $17.4 million from $10.9 million, partly offsetting the benefits of stronger commercial execution.

Vulcan's Aggregates Engine Drives Growth

The Aggregates segment again did the heavy lifting. Segment sales increased 6.9% year over year to $1.76 billion, while segment gross profit climbed to $567.3 million from $559.5 million. Cash gross profit increased to $720.1 million from $703.8 million.



Freight-adjusted sales price improved to $22.97 per ton from $22.11 year over year. On a mix-adjusted basis, pricing increased 5%, reflecting widespread pricing gains across the company's footprint. Cash gross profit per ton rose to $12.02 from $11.88.



Freight-adjusted revenues advanced to approximately $1.38 billion from $1.31 billion, highlighting continued pricing strength. At the same time, freight-adjusted cash cost of sales per ton increased 7% to $10.95 from $10.23, primarily due to higher diesel fuel costs. Excluding diesel inflation, unit cash costs increased 3%, supported by disciplined cost management and improved plant efficiencies. Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons despite significant rainfall in Texas and certain Southeastern markets.

VMC's Asphalt and Concrete Reflect Portfolio Changes

Performance in the downstream businesses reflected weather-related disruptions and recent portfolio actions. Asphalt segment revenues declined to $330 million from $368.7 million, while gross profit decreased to $49.8 million from $57.2 million. Nevertheless, the asphalt gross profit margin remained strong at 15%.



Operationally, asphalt mix shipments declined to 3.4 million tons from 3.9 million tons, while the average selling price improved to $85.74 per ton from $81.26. The prior-year quarter included the Houston asphalt and construction business, which was divested during the fourth quarter of 2025.



Concrete segment revenues declined to $186.8 million from $220.5 million, while gross profit was essentially flat at $8.4 million compared with $8.5 million a year ago. Ready-mixed concrete shipments decreased to 1 million cubic yards from 1.2 million cubic yards, while the average selling price increased to $189.94 from $186.52. Results reflected only two months of contributions from the California ready-mixed concrete business before its divestiture in early June.

Vulcan's Liquidity & Capital Return Highlights

Liquidity remained healthy at quarter-end, with cash and cash equivalents of $194.2 million. The company carried $400 million of current maturities of long-term debt and $3.96 billion of long-term debt. Total debt to trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.9x, below management's targeted range of 2x to 2.5x.



VMC invested $176 million in maintenance and growth projects during the quarter. The company also returned $318 million to its shareholders through $250 million of share repurchases and $68 million of dividends.



During the quarter, Vulcan completed the divestiture of its California ready-mixed concrete operations. The company also acquired a quarry in southern Colorado and a rail yard in Dallas-Fort Worth, further strengthening its aggregates-led growth strategy.

VMC Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Management reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion. The company expects continued aggregates price growth, supported by healthy public construction activity, large infrastructure projects and disciplined commercial execution.



Vulcan also expects its ongoing focus on cost management, operating efficiencies and aggregates unit profitability to support earnings growth and cash generation throughout the remainder of 2026.

VMC’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Vulcan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased sharply year over year.



Comfort Systems’ quarterly performance reflected continued strength across the end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing its confidence in the business momentum. Backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion on March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported United Rentals’ results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year. Rental revenues increased 12.7% year over year to a quarterly record of $3.85 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year.



The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices and margin compression. Ongoing softness in the housing market because of weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges due to high mortgage rates hurt the top-line growth. The number of homes closed declined 8.4% year over year to 6,997 units. Net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes.

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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