Vulcan Materials price target raised to $315 from $300 at Truist

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Vulcan Materials (VMC) to $315 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s results were impacted due to weather but overall held up much better than anticipated by investors, while a normal weather year and public transportation spending could drive significant unit gains next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VMC:
- Vulcan Materials Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance
- Vulcan Materials reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.22, consensus $2.32
- Vulcan Materials sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA ~$2B
- Vulcan Materials price target raised to $285 from $250 at Barclays
- VMC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.