Vulcan Materials price target raised to $315 from $300 at Truist

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Vulcan Materials (VMC) to $315 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s results were impacted due to weather but overall held up much better than anticipated by investors, while a normal weather year and public transportation spending could drive significant unit gains next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.