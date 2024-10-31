News & Insights

Vulcan Materials price target raised to $315 from $300 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 08:05 pm EDT

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Vulcan Materials (VMC) to $315 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s results were impacted due to weather but overall held up much better than anticipated by investors, while a normal weather year and public transportation spending could drive significant unit gains next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

