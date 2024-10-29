Vulcan Materials price target raised to $285 from $250 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Vulcan Materials (VMC) to $285 from $250 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the broader materials sector have been boosted by “thematic tailwinds.”
