Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $141.59, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $141.59, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.49 and a 57.25% increase over the 52 week low of $90.04.

VMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) and Teck Resources Ltd (TECK). VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.51. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BEMO)

ETF Series Solutions (FTVA)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTVA with an increase of 7.43% over the last 100 days. BEMO has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 4.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.