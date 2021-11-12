Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $199.26, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $199.26, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.16 and a 48.12% increase over the 52 week low of $134.53.

VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.62%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vmc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 13% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 5.2%.

