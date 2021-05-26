Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $182.42, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $182.42, representing a -6.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $194.17 and a 80.58% increase over the 52 week low of $101.02.

VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.14. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.28%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 23.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 4.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.