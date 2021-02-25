Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $174.15, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.02 and a 165.63% increase over the 52 week low of $65.56.

VMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.73%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Global X Funds (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 40.22% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 5.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.