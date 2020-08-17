Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.74, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VMC was $129.74, representing a -14.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.49 and a 97.9% increase over the 52 week low of $65.56.

VMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). VMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.71. Zacks Investment Research reports VMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.34%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 48.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VMC at 3.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.