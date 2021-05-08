Vulcan Materials Company Just Recorded A 178% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.1b, some 4.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.20, 178% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Vulcan Materials after the latest results. NYSE:VMC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vulcan Materials from 16 analysts is for revenues of US$5.05b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 9.2% to US$5.68. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.06 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 6.2% to US$185, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Vulcan Materials analyst has a price target of US$220 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$145. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vulcan Materials' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Vulcan Materials' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 4.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.1% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Vulcan Materials.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Vulcan Materials following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Vulcan Materials' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vulcan Materials. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vulcan Materials going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Vulcan Materials .

