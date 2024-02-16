Vulcan Materials Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $227.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $119.4 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.83 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $227.5 Mln. vs. $119.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.