Vulcan Materials Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $119.4 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $138.0 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.73 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $119.4 Mln. vs. $138.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.