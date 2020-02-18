Vulcan Materials Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $141.09 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $124.02 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.