Vulcan Materials Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $114.52 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $141.09 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

