Vulcan Materials Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $176.91 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $199.79 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

