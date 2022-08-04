Vulcan Materials Co. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $187.3 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $195.3 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.4% to $1.95 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $187.3 Mln. vs. $195.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.