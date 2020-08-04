Markets
VMC

Vulcan Materials Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $209.92 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $197.56 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular