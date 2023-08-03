Vulcan Materials Co. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $308.6 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $187.3 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.11 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $308.6 Mln. vs. $187.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.