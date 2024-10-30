Vulcan Materials Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $207.6 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $276.5 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $2.003 billion from $2.185 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $207.6 Mln. vs. $276.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.003 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.

