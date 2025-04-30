Vulcan Materials Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $128.9 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $102.7 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.634 billion from $1.545 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.9 Mln. vs. $102.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.634 Bln vs. $1.545 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.55

