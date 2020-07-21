Vulcan Materials Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.32, changing hands as high as $127.25 per share. Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMC's low point in its 52 week range is $65.56 per share, with $152.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.98. The VMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

