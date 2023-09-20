News & Insights

Vulcan Materials Appoints Thompson Baker II As President; Promotes Ronnie Pruitt As COO

September 20, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC), a producer of construction aggregates, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Thompson Baker II as its new president, and Ronnie Pruitt has been promoted to chief operating officer, taking over from Baker.

Prior to joining Vulcan Materials, Baker was the chief executive of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. and Florida Rock Properties.

Previously, Pruitt has served in many senior leadership roles in companies like U.S. Concrete, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., and Texas Industries, Inc.

On Tuesday, shares of Vulcan Materials closed at $209.88 down 0.86% on the New York Stock Exchange.

