Markets
VMC

Vulcan Materials Appoints Ronnie Pruitt As CEO

October 13, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC), a producer of construction aggregates, on Monday announced that it has appointed Ronnie Pruitt as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026.

The company's current Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board

Ronnie Pruitt will work closely with Tom Hill to ensure a smooth transition.

Pruitt brings three decades of experience as the company's Chief Operating Officer, executing its dual-focused, sustainable growth strategy by further increasing aggregates' profitability and strategically optimizing its portfolio.

In the pre-market trading, Vulcan Materials is 0.78% higher at $303.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.