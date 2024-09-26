News & Insights

Markets
VMC

Vulcan Materials To Acquire Wake Stone

September 26, 2024 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) said that it agreed to acquire Wake Stone Corporation, a leading pure-play aggregates supplier in the Carolinas.

Tom Hill, Vulcan's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We look forward to welcoming Wake Stone to the Vulcan family. Established in 1970, Wake Stone has successfully built a leading aggregates franchise that shares many of the same values as Vulcan."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.